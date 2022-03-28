Panaji: Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa Chief Minister for 2nd consecutive term Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and a host of central BJP leaders attended the event at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium.

More than 2,000 police personnel were deployed at the venue for security.

The BJP has won 20 seats in the February 14 polls, just one short of a majority in the 40- member state Assembly. It also has support of five other MLAs — three independent and two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.