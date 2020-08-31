New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s death Monday came as a shock to many. Even though Pranab Mukherjee had been in coma at a hospital here since his surgery August 10, everybody was praying for him to recover. After Mukherjee’s son Abhijit tweeted the news of his father’s death, people from all walks of life paid their last respects. This is what they had to say.

Ram Nath Kovind (President, on Twitter): Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens. Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum.

Mukherjee continued to connect with everyone, bringing Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the people. He opened its gates for public visit. His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific ‘His Excellency’ was historic.

Narendra Modi (Prime Minister, on Twitter): I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shant. He made the President’s House a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. I will never forget his wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by him.

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.

See link: https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1300412575641862144

(M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President on Twitter): “The country has lost an elder statesman in his death. He rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country’s highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline and dedication. He brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him during his long and distinguished public service. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti.

(Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh CM, on twitter): Deeply saddened to hear that former president Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. Today, Mother India has lost her virtuous and devoted son. I pray to god for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear his profound sorrow.

(Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, on Twitter): With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends.

(Amit Shah, Home Minister): Deeply anguished on the passing away of Pranab Mukherjee. He served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab Da’s life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.

More to follow