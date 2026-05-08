Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania Friday advised adolescents to focus on educational content on social media and use it to build a brighter future.

Khurania said this while launching Juventica, a child welfare police officers (CWPOs) outreach programme with adolescents.

Odisha Police, in collaboration with UNICEF, launched the awareness programme aimed at strengthening engagement, awareness, protection, and support for adolescents through CWPOs across the state.

He said through ‘Juventica’, Odisha Police was trying to make the system more convenient, safe and friendly for children and adolescents.

Nowadays, a large number of adolescents are spending their time enjoying negative content on social media, Khurania pointed out.

He added that adolescents are also facing mental stress due to cybercrimes and social issues at various times.

“In such a situation, it is the prime responsibility of all of us to give them moral education, listen to their voices carefully and provide proper advice and moral support,” he said.

Khurania urged police officers to set up a good relationship with adolescents and be more aware and careful about their safety and well-being.

More than 15,000 adolescents from about 555 police stations across the state participated in the programme.