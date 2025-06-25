Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari Wednesday said that ‘prasad’ from the BJP’s Suvendu says prasad from Puri Jagannath temple to be distributed in Tamluk town

Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari Wednesday said that ‘prasad’ from the Jagannath Temple in Puri will be distributed to the public from a temple in Tamluk town for five days from Rath Yatra day June 27.

The BJP leader’s announcement came when the state’s TMC government is distributing the prasad from Digha’s Jagannath temple, inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee April 30, to people across West Bengal.

Both Tamluk and Digha are situated in Purba Medinipur district of the state.

Adhikari accused the ruling TMC of distributing local sweets in the name of ‘prasad’ of Jagannath temple at Digha.

He said that the ‘prasad’ from the Puri Jagannath temple will be distributed to the public for five days from Rath Yatra day from the Gauranga Mahaprabhu temple at Tamluk.

The TMC accused Adhikari of bringing politics into religion.

“Only Suvendu Adhikari can indulge in competition over religion,” TMC spokesperson Jaiprakash Majumdar said.

He also said that when the general Bengali people go to offer their obeisance to the Goddess during the Durga Puja festival, they buy sweets from the local shops only.

