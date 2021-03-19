Prasantt Ghosh, the face of fashion designing from ‘Seven Sisters of India’, is a man who firmly believes Indian threads and artisans can create unmatched magic in the world of fashion. He is one of those designers who prefer to stick to Indian ethnicity and create designs that speak volumes about their sense of fashion and ability to take their work to the global stage. His three-decade-long career as a fashion designer and choreographer is full of awe-inspiring moments.

Prasantt‘s work can be seen in a variety of Indian silk, handlooms, and other Indian threads like Muga, Eri, Nooni Paat, etc. The magic of his ethnic designs has been showcased in many reputed and top national and international fashion shows and beauty pageant competitions.

Prasantt is a regular designer in Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) of North -East, Artfed, NEHDC, Brawfed. His designs are donned by both male and female contestants and as well as supermodels. He Choregraphed and designed Prestigious Pageants like Rubaru Mr. India, MALESTORM (First male Pageant of North East India started by him in 2000), Super Model Worldwide, Mrs. India International, Mrs. Sikkim, Mrs. Global Universal and many more. He is frequently invited in neighboring countries and has done many shows in Srilanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and many other countries. He trained and groom many models of Northeast India who later became winners in National and International Beauty pageants and model hunts. His finely crafted designs have been part of popular fashion shows like Asian Designers Week-2014,2016, 2018. BRAWFED Handloom fashion show (Bhutan), North-East International fashion week, etc.

Apart from a fashion designer Prasantt is a versatile fashion choreographer. He has done choreography for more than 2000 fashion and beauty-related events in India and abroad. He has worked with most of the top models of India like Fluer Xavier, Tupur Chatterjee, Dipanita Sharma, Indrani das Gupta, Vidisha Pavate, Nina Manuel, Jas Randhawa, Mughda Godse, Jas Arora, Upen Patel, Rahul dev and Many more. He has also designed clothes for the cast of many superhit regional movies like Bukur Majot Jawle, Suren Soorar, Putek Khel, documentaries and for many Television serial as well. He is the only designer from Assam to get selected to design for the prestigious National Games-2007 both opening and closing ceremonies for 3000 children.

Prasantt desires to take the limitless charm of India’s traditional weaving and craft to the global center stage and showcase the world’s fashion-savvy audience its true potential.