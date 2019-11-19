Keonjhar: With Prathamastami just a day away, shops in the district are emitting soothing fragrance and filling the air with the most-fitting aroma of turmeric.

Notably, Prathamastami is a festival observed in the state for the life and prosperity of the eldest child who is offered a lighted lamp ovation by the senior female relatives followed by elaborate rituals during which the Mantras are recited. The celebration falls on the dark half eighth day – ashtami – of the month of ‘Margashirsha’ according to the Purnimanta calendar followed in North India, occurring after the eight day of Kartik Purnima.

This year it falls November 20.

Turmeric leaves are inextricably linked to the day as mouth-watering dishes like ‘enduri pitha’ or ‘haladi patra pitha’ are made from it. The ‘pitha’ or say cake, made of rice and black gram with sweet stuffing, is wrapped around a turmeric leaf and steamed. It may also be mentioned here that turmeric is widely cultivated in the tribal-dominated district and traders from outside the district flock here to buy the leaves in bulk.

“Early winter is the harvest time for turmeric leaves. We sell a bundle of five turmeric leaves anywhere between Rs 10 and 15,” said a trader.

During the festival, the eldest child of the family applies the turmeric cream on his/her body after which they are served ‘pitha’. Traditionally, the maternal side of the eldest child, called ‘padhuan’, gifts the latter new clothes.

Scientifically speaking, eating turmeric-leaf cakes has health benefits. It helps in boosting digestion. The leaves’ aroma intensifies as they are cooked and the plant’s anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties seep into the food.

Ashish Kumar Pattnayak, an advocate here, said, “The celebration of Prathamastami has always been special for the district.” He also highlighted the medicinal benefits of turmeric.

Ayurveda experts opined that the dish is one of the most therapeutically valued one among Indian cuisines. They added that not only it teases the taste buds but also bears medicinal values.

Turmeric leaves are anti-diabetic, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, antiseptic, immune-booster and also good for skincare. They also have some anti-cancer properties, the experts said.

Agronomist Kanan Bihari said domestic animals like cow and wild animals like elephants do not eat turmeric leaves. “The aroma of turmeric leaves also keeps wild animals at bay.” The state government should encourage the farmers for cultivation of turmeric, added Bihari.

However, a farmer Anil Senkar lamented he earns Rs 5 to 10 per bundle as the middlemen take a hefty cut. “The middlemen give Rs 5 to 10 per bundle to us but they sell those leaves at double price.”

