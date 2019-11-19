Puri: Hundreds of devotees led by Niali Madhab temple servitors Tuesday arrived in Puri carrying new clothes for Lord Jagannath, his consort Goddess Mahalaxmi, elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Goddess Subhadra.

According to traditions, Lord Madhab of Niali — about 50 kilometres from here in Cuttack district — is considered as maternal uncle of the Trinity.

Prathamastami religious traditions prescribe maternal uncles to present new cloths to their nephews on ‘Prathamastami’ day every year.

The practice was revived after a hundred years. Madhab temple servitors brought ‘Khanduas’ and ‘Pattas’ for the deities in Puri.

They came in a huge procession from Niali all the way to Puri. On arrival of the procession at Singhadwara, they were accorded warm welcome by Sri Jagannath temple servitors and the temple administration.

The cloth packets were taken into the temple and kept in the guard room. Priests would use these cloths to dress the deities on ‘Prathamastami’ which falls Wednesday.

