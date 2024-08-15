Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida paid a visit to the Mission Shakti Bazaar inside the State Institute for Rural Development campus here, recently. During her visit, she commended the exceptional quality of handmade products crafted by Mission Shakti artisans and inderlined the importance of similar outlets across various regions to increase the marketability of such products. The Mission Shakti Bazaar showcases the state’s rich tradition of handicrafts, handlooms and other indigenous products and serves as a platform for women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under ‘Mission Shakti’ to showcase and sell their products.

Parida also stopped at Koraput Coffee outlet, had a cup of coffee and engaged in discussions with the department officials on generating local economy, the role of women in sustainable development and potentialities for future initiatives to support artisans across the state. “By creating more platforms like the Mission Shakti Bazaar, the government aims to enhance the visibility and market outreach of these artisans thereby providing them with greater economic opportunities,” Parida said.

Mission Shakti department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shalini Pandit, State Mission Director-cum-CEO, Odisha Livelihoods Mission Vineet Bhardwaj, senior government officials and employees of the department and members of Khurda Matrushakti Farmers Producer Company were present during the Deputy CM’s visit.