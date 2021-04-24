Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle who is pregnant for the second time was seen with their son Archie Wednesday in Los Angeles, California.

Notably, the couple moved from the UK to the US last year and has settled down in the upscale and exclusive neighborhood of Montecito in California.

She was unable to attend the funeral of Prince Philip with her husband Harry because of her pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry and Meghan❤ (@harrymeghanprince)

In the viral pictures, Meghan with a growing baby bump was dressed casually in blue jeans, black T-shirt, a long jacket, a black mask and a pair of nude flats. Archie was seen wearing a pair of rolled-up jeans, a beanie and a grey sweatshirt. He also had a backpack, while Meghan was holding a lunch box with planets drawn on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry and Meghan❤ (@harrymeghanprince)

Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child, a girl.

According to reports, Prince Harry is currently under a 10-day quarantine after he returned to the US after a family reunion Tuesday.

He returned on an American Airlines flight that reached Los Angeles airport Tuesday afternoon (April 20). He was then driven to his home in Montecito, California.