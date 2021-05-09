Khurda: The villagers and forest department are going out of their ways to protect a pregnant python in a jungle near Gadanial village under Haladia forest range of Chandaka forest division in Khurda district.

The forest department is duty-bound to protect a snake. But the way the villagers are showing concern and doing their best to ensure an environment conducive for the snake’s egg-laying and hatching is quite surprising. And for this, they have been receiving accolades from the forest department and villagers from the neighbouring villages.

Chandaka DFO Kedarnath Swain is all praise for the Gadanial villagers. “Sighting of any poisonous snakes causes fear among people. Some even don’t hesitate to kill them. But the Gadanial villagers have set an example of humanitarian ethics for others by doing their best to protect a pregnant python,” said Swain, adding that the mission would be successful when python hatchlings come out of the eggs.

If anyone enters into the forest and goes near to the snake’s resting place, it may disturb it and cause it to leave the place. So, an area of 100 metres circumference has been declared as prohibited zone. The villagers have made it a point not to go near even the boundary line. They are also not allowing outsiders to enter the jungle.

The forest department is tracking the reptile with the help of a drone. “The snake’s health condition is being monitored from the visuals captured by the drone. This apart a five-member team has been deployed to keep round the clock watch on the snake,” informed Haladia ranger Jayakrushna Panda.

“We have made arrangements for the reptile’s food. Similarly, a water pot has been kept near its place. A python generally lays over one hundred eggs between March and June. And it never leaves its place until the eggs aren’t hatched. Since it is well aware of the danger to its eggs from predators, it never goes out in search of pray and prefers to remain inside its hole coiled around the eggs to protect them. And we have taken all steps to ensure that the snake lays eggs without any issue and hatches its eggs. The villagers are also cooperating with us in the mission.

