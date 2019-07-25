Mumbai: Dimple girl Preity Zinta became nostalgic after her movie ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ directed by Farhan Akhtar and also starring Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna clocked 18 years today.

The rom-com is one of the finest movies in Hindi film industry and was well received by audiences globally. It went on to become a superhit movie and gave Saif Ali Khan’s career a new lease of life.

The film also features Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia, who were lead actresses. On the completion of 18 years Preity Zinta took to her Twitter and wrote.

“Don’t know why this movie is in the list of my favorite movies?” Everyone had enjoyed while shooting the film. The film is about three young best friends.

The film also won the Best Feature Movie National Award 2001. The film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, best friend of Farhan Akhtar.

In the film, Akshaye Khanna is paired opposite Dimple Kapadia who falls in love with her (a divorcee) which creates rift between the three friends. Saif Ali Khan did an outstanding job with his acting and comedy timings. The audience liked his pair with Sonali Kulkarni.

Talking about Preity, she has been away from films for a long time. She was last seen in the film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’ which was released in 2018.

At the same time Aamir Khan’s previous film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ was flop. Currently Aamir is preparing for his next movie ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. In the film, Aamir will play the role of a Sardar. The film’s lead heroine will be Kareena Kapoor. This film is a 1994 remake of the Hollywood movie ‘Forrest Gump’.

