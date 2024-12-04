Puri: President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday stressed the need for extensive research in Ayurveda as it holds remedies for many diseases.

Addressing the 75th Foundation Day celebration of Gopabandhu Ayurveda College in Puri, Murmu said a person can remain disease-free all along life by remaining connected with yoga and nature.

“Research is capable of proving the scientific basis of any method. Evidence builds trust among people and trust widens the path of acceptance,” the President said while calling upon Ayurveda students to undertake research.

Stating that she was aware of the method of treatment prevalent among tribal people for treatment of certain diseases, Murmu said that some elder tribal people know about various diseases and the herbs needed to treat them.

“But that traditional knowledge is slowly disappearing. I hope some of you (students) will be interested in exploring the scientific basis of that treatment. By doing so, the method can be saved from extinction and also be beneficial to the society,” Murmu, who hails from Santal community in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, said.

The President said she would like to draw the attention of the students and researchers to Odisha’s palm leaf manuscripts preserved at the State Museum has many information regarding Ayurveda. Even many people have palm leaf manuscripts at their houses.

“Apart from literature, there are descriptions of medical methods in those palm-leaf manuscripts. In this direction, I hope that you will make efforts to bring our hidden treatment methods to the public by doing research,” the President said.

The President said that around the world people are now eager to learn Yoga and Ayurveda.

“By maintaining a balanced diet, we can stay healthy. Yoga can help to keep diseases at bay,” she said, adding ‘Be Yoga Yukta to remain Roga Mukta’ (remain connected with Yoga to be free from diseases).

Stating that Ayurveda holds remedies for many diseases, the President said that the students will engage themselves in extensive research in Ayurveda.

The event was also addressed by Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries.

PTI