New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday received a new voter card with a changed address from Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official statement said.

Murmu will now be eligible to cast her vote in forthcoming elections from New Delhi district, said the statement from the CEO office.

Krishnamurthy during his visit apprised the President about the special summary revision of electoral rolls underway in Delhi, it said.

Murmu’s old voter card carried her Mayurbhanj, Odisha address.

The Delhi CEO had earlier this month visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan to facilitate a change of address in her voter card, officials said.

PTI