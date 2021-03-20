New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by First Lady Savita Kovind, reached Odisha on a three-day visit Saturday evening.

Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, Odisha Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra and DGP Abhay welcomed them at Biju Patnaik airport in Bhubaneswar.

According to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president will stay at Raj Bhavan Saturday night.

He will grace the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela Sunday March 21. On the same day, he will inaugurate a super specialty hospital in the Rourkela steel plant.

Kovind will visit the India Oil Foundation Trust Interpretation Centre at Konark Monday March 22. He is also expected to visit Puri Srimandir to pay obeisance to Lord Jagannath. Thereafter, he will leave for New Delhi Monday evening.

