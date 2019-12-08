Khordha: President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone of Paika Vidroha Memorial at Barunei in Khordha district Sunday.

Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal, Andhra Pradesh governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, union ministers – Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahlad Singh Patel and Pratap Chandra Sarangi were present on the occasion.

The President reached at Biju Patnaik International Airport in a special Indian Air Force flight Saturday evening. He went straight to the Raj Bhawan where he spent the night.

After Barunei function, he is scheduled to attend the platinum jubilee function of Utkal University. From there, he will return to Raj Bhawan and fly back to New Delhi at 5:00pm.