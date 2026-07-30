New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu showered praise on Indian para-athletes Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi for their historic 1-2 finish in the men’s T47 100m event and long-jumper Murali Sreeshankar for winning the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Gavit clinched the gold medal with a games record, clocking 10.71 seconds, in the men’s 100m T47, while compatriot Mohammed Basil secured the silver medal with a season-best timing of 10.83 seconds, giving India a double podium.

“Indian para athletics has scripted a memorable chapter of sporting excellence. Heartiest congratulations to Dilip Mahadu Gavit on winning the gold medal and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi on securing the silver medal in the Men’s 100m T47 event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your historic gold-silver finish is a landmark moment for Indian para athletics. May you continue to inspire the nation with your extraordinary determination and excellence,” the President shared on X.

Sreeshankar delivered another memorable performance, clinching the silver medal in the men’s long jump with a best effort of 8.09m in a high-quality final.

“Warm congratulations to Murali Sreeshankar on winning the silver medal in the men’s long jump at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026! Securing consecutive Commonwealth silver medals is a monumental achievement that makes the entire nation proud. Wishing you continued success and an illustrious career ahead,” the President wrote in another post.

The 27-year-old long-jumper had won a silver medal in the Birmingham edition in 2022 with a jump of 8.08 metres and became the first male long jumper from India to win a silver medal at the Games.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also lavished praise on Sreeshankar for her second silver at the Games.

“Heartiest congratulations to Murali Sreeshankar on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s Long Jump Final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Having also won the Silver Medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, Murali has once again brought laurels to the nation, reflecting his remarkable consistency, resilience, and unwavering determination. This achievement is made even more inspiring by his courageous comeback from a career-threatening knee injury.

“His success is a proud moment for India and an inspiration for countless young athletes across the country. Wishing him continued success and many more laurels for the nation,” he posted on X.