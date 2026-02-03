Balasore: President Droupadi Murmu visited Fakir Mohan University Tuesday, marking her first-ever visit to the institution. She was accorded a warm welcome and felicitation by the district administration and the university authorities amid tight security arrangements.

The President landed at the helipad inside the university campus. Following protocol, she paid floral tributes to the statue of legendary Odia writer Fakir Mohan Senapati near the university gate. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also offered floral tributes at the statue.

The President later paid homage to the statues of eminent personalities installed across the university campus. As part of her schedule, she will have lunch at the university guest house and take a brief rest.

President Murmu is also scheduled to address the university’s convocation ceremony later in the day.