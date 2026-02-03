Jajpur: President Droupadi Murmu visited Biraja temple in Jajpur district Tuesday morning to perform the ‘pinda daan’ ritual.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the temple, with about 600 security personnel deployed for the presidential visit, officials said.

Murmu performed the ‘pinda daan’ ritual at ‘Navi Gaya’, a sacred pool in the temple premises, for the salvation of the souls of her ancestors.

According to mythology, after demon Gayasura was killed by Lord Vishnu, his body was divided into three parts. His head fell at Gaya in Bihar, his feet at Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh and the naval portion at Jajpur in Odisha.

Before beginning the ‘pinda daan’ ritual, Murmu performed puja at the 13th-century shrine where Goddess Biraja is worshipped in the form of Durga with two hands or ‘dwibhuja’, spearing the chest of Mahisasura with one and pulling his tail with the other.

All schools in Jajpur town and its nearby areas have been shut in view of the president’s visit, according to a notification.

Later in the day, Murmu will attend the convocation of Fakir Mohan University in Balasore.