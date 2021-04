New Delhi: Justice NV Ramana will be the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) according to a release issued by President Ram Nath Kovind’s office. It should be stated here that as protocol, present CJI SA Bobde had nominated Justice NV Ramana as his successor. CJI Bobde is set to retire April 23, 2021.

Justice Ramana would retire on August 26, 2022.

