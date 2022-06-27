The Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha will file his nomination papers for the July 18 poll on Monday.

Sinha is likely to be accompanied by leaders of the opposition parties for filing of the nomination.

Meanwhile, the TRS announced its support to Sinha. Sources said that TRS floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao and other Members of Parliament will be present during Sinha’s nomination. Sinha will then pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R Ambedkar.

He will also begin his campaign to meet MPs and MLAs. On Friday, Sinha had telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s offices seeking their support for the poll. He also wrote a letter to all the leaders of the opposition parties.

In the letter Sinha wrote: “India is going through extremely difficult times. I shall raise my voice for the common people.”

Sinha had also said that the leaders of the other ideology are intent on throttling the Constitution and “making a mockery of the people’s mandate in elections.”

On his nomination as joint opposition candidate, Sinha had tweeted: “Thanking them for choosing me as their common candidate for the Presidential Election 2022. I am truly honoured. Defending the Constitution is our solemn promise, pledge and commitment.”

BJP-led NDA candidate Droupdai Murmu had filed nomination last week in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J.P. Nadda, union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and leaders of alliance partners.

Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states were all present during Murmu’s filing of nomination papers.