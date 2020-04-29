Bhubaneswar: A large number of students from Odisha, who are stranded at Kota in Rajasthan, due to the lockdown have appealed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to ensure their safe return to the state.

Parents of six students have brought the matter to our notice that 13 students from the district are stranded in Kota, said Rayagada Collector Pramod Behera.

“We will seek Odisha governments permission as there is restriction on inter-state movement. We will take appropriate measures in this regard,” the district collector said.

When contacted by PTI, a senior IPS officer in-charge of coordinating with other states in regard to stranded Odia persons, said: “Something is in the offing.” He indicated that a decision in this regard will be taken soon.

Meanwhile, Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra also urged the chief minister to take immediate measures to bring back the students in Kota. “Urge @CMO_Odisha to take immediate step to bring back the stranded students at Kota,” Mishra said in his twitter post.

One of the stranded students, Monica in a video message said: “It is a humble request from all students of Odisha to the state government for our safe return. We have already registered on the dedicated COVID-19 portal, but we have not got any response.”

Monica said they are staying in Kota since nine month for study purpose. She said that the students are not feeling safe in Kota as COVID-19 cases are fast increasing in Kota.

She also said that the states like UP, Maharashtra and Assam already taken measures to bring back students of their respective states.

Gayatri Sahu, one of the stranded students in Kota in a tweet to Chief Minister’s Office said: “Hon’ble Chief Minister, we are students from Odisha stuck in Kota due to COVID-19. Kota becomes Rajasthan’s next hotspot. UP govt has arranged buses for their students. We request you to plz make arrangement to #SendUsBackHome.”

“At least 2500 Odia students are stuck in Kota are in need help. UP and other governments are already in action. Kindly help students from Odisha,” tweeted another student.

Earlier, students from Rourkela, Puri and Sonepur had made a similar appeal to the Odisha government.

One of the guardians of a stranded student, Pratap Batra said that 12 girl students from Rayagada are stranded in Kota.

