Bhubaneswar: The primary schools in Odisha that have been shut for close to two years due to the outbreak of Covid-19 will reopen from January 3, 2022. This information was given Tuesday by Odisha’s School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today.

“The Odisha government has decided to reopen around 27,000 schools from Class I to V from January 3, 2022. The schools, where Matric Summative Assessment-I is scheduled to be held between January 5 and 8, will reopen from January 10, 2022,” Dash told reporters here.

Dash also said that the classes in the schools will be conducted from 9.00am in the morning till 12 noon without any break. The distribution of dry ration among students under the mid-day meal scheme will continue as before till further order.

The primary schools will have to follow the same SoP issued for Class VI to Class XII, Dash also informed.

It should be stated here that vaccination of children in the 15-18 years age group in the state will also start January 3. The children can register online or onsite for the Covid-19 jabs as per a notification issued by the Odisha Health Department. Children born on or before January 1, 2007 will be eligible for vaccination.