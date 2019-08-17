Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday called on Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and exchanged views on taking the “exemplary” India-Bhutan partnership forward.

A traditional Chipdrel procession and welcome ceremony was held at the Tashichhodzong Palace here for Prime Minister Modi before his audience with the Bhutanese King and his wife Queen Jetsun Pema. The ceremony symbolises the purification of path along which the guests are led.

“PM @narendramodi received an audience with #DrukGyalpo H.M. Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, the King of Bhutan. Exchanged views on taking the exemplary India-Bhutan partnership forward,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi inspected a guard of honour during his ceremonial welcome at the Palace here.

In a joint statement with Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Modi said the intelligence and foresight of the King of Bhutan has guided the bilateral relations for a long time.

“Not only this, his vision has presented Bhutan to the whole world as a unique example, where development is measured not by figures but by happiness. Where economic development moves along with tradition and environment. Who wouldn’t want such a friend, and such a neighbour,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Modi, who is here on his second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election in May this year, held wide ranging talks with the Bhutanese Prime Minister during which they discussed steps to further expand the bilateral partnership across several sectors as the two nations signed 10 MoUs to infuse new energy in their ties.

The two countries signed 10 Memorandum of Understandings in the field of space research, aviation, IT, power and education.

Modi also launched RuPay Card in Bhutan by making a purchase at Simtokha Dzong, built in 1629 by Shabdrung Namgyal, which functions as a monastic and administrative centre and is one of the oldest dzongs in Bhutan.