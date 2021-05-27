Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha Friday to review the damage caused by cyclone ‘Yaas’.

As per the information available, after landing in Bhubaneswar, PM Modi will hold a review meeting. The meeting will possibly be attended by some concerned ministers and top officials, besides some party ministers and functionaries.

Thereafter, he will proceed for an aerial survey of the affected areas in Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

Notably, Odisha Chief Minister undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas and assessed the restoration work underway.

It is expected that the central government might announce some packages for the state’s cyclone affected areas.

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ had made its landfall between Dhamra in Bhadrak district and Bahanaga in Balasore district Wednesday morning. It crossed the districts by noon, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Thousands of trees as well as electricity utility poles were seen uprooted. However, NDRF, ODRAF and fire personnel immediately launched restoration operation and made some roads communicable.

Most coastal villages in Bhadrak and Balasore districts were marooned as saline water entered there. They are still in water even Thursday, it was learnt.

Though the cyclone was not as devastating as it was predicted to be, two deaths were reported from Keonjhar and Balasore districts.

