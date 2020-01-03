Bangalore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on young scientists of India to ‘Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper’. He said these four steps would lead ‘our country towards faster development’.

The Prime Minister also stressed Friday on the need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation, as he assured that the government will ensure the ‘Ease of doing Science’ and effectively using information technology to reduce red tape.

“The growth story of India depends on its success in science and technology sector. There is a need to transform the landscape of India through science, technology and innovation,” Modi said while speaking during the inauguration of the 107th Session of Indian Science Congress here.

“My motto for the young scientists in this country is – Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper. These four steps will lead our country towards faster development. If we innovate we will patent and that in turn will make our production smoother and when we take these products to the people of our country, I’m sure they will prosper,” added the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also expressed happiness over improvement in India’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index (GII) to 52.

“Our programmes have created more technology business incubators in the last five years than in the previous 50 years. I congratulate our scientists for this achievement,” Modi informed

Observing that science and technology is being used in governance in a large scale, than ever in past, the Prime Minister said, “We are continuing our efforts to ensure ‘Ease of doing Science’, and effectively using information technology to reduce red tape.”

Modi also mentioned that the digital technology, e-commerce, internet banking and mobile banking services are assisting the rural population significantly and farmers are getting required weather information at their finger tips through e- governance initiatives.

Recalling his government’s decision to get rid of single use plastic, Modi said, researchers have to find a cheap and efficient alternative to it in their labs. He also said the government’s efforts were to reduce import of crude oil by 10 per cent by 2022, as it would provide opportunity for startups to explore in the field of ethanol and bio-fuel.

“There is a need for revolution in technologies assisting agricultural practices. Can we find farmer-centric solutions to the problem of stalk burning for instance? Can we also redesign our brick kilns for reduced emissions and greater energy efficiency? We need to find solution towards clean drinking water also,” asserted Modi.

