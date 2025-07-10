Chandigarh: A director-cum-principal was stabbed to death in a private school in a village in Haryana’s Hisar district Thursday, allegedly by two minor students who were upset at being repeatedly reprimanded for not having a proper haircut and following discipline.

According to information received, the students, one of Class 11 and another of Class 12, attacked director-principal Jagbir Singh Pannu with a knife and repeatedly stabbed him.

The local police reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

The crime occurred in Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Bass village in Narnaund subdivision.

The police said Jagbir Singh suffered grievous wounds in the attack. He was taken to a private hospital in Hisar by school staff, where he died during treatment.

The police said the preliminary investigation revealed that Jagbir Singh had advised both students to come with their hair cut and follow discipline in the school. Angered by this, both minors attacked the principal with a knife and killed him.

The police have started scanning the CCTV footage of the school premises, and statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded.

The Superintendent of Police told the media that the reason and circumstances behind the murder would be revealed only after the post-mortem examination and detailed investigation.

This incident took place inside the school premises, which has shaken the entire area. The whole village was tense, and people expressed shock.

The crime took place on the day of Guru Purnima, the day when the relationship between the guru and the disciple is respected, but this incident has tarnished this relationship.

As soon as the information about the crime was received, the police reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

Both students have absconded after the incident and have been identified. Since they are minors, their identity cannot be revealed.

IANS