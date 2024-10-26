Bhubaneswar: In yet another instance of the dismal security arrangement inside the Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar, five prisoners attacked the jailer and two warders with a sharp-edged weapon, Friday. The jail officials were admitted to a hospital and their condition is stated to be normal. A senior jail official said that the five accused Ajay Naik, Naran Mohanty, Lingaraj Barik, Sanjay Mallick and Santosh attacked Jailer Prasanna Sahu and the two warders following a spar over shifting them to a high-security cell. The accused started a nuisance in the jail around 10:30 am. As Sahu and the two warders intervened, an altercation soon turned violent. “A case has been registered at Laxmisagar police station. Soon they will be booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said a jail official. Meanwhile, DIG of Prisons and Correctional Services, Arun Ray, has ordered a probe.