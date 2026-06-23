New Delhi: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has wrapped shooting for his film Khalifa, which is set to release August 20.

The actor shared the news with a post on his Instagram handle on Monday, which featured him alongside the cast and crew of the film. “It’s a WRAP on #KHALIFA ! Aamir Ali will follow Rajeevan..The smuggler will meet you after the nobody! ‘KHALIFA’ Part 1. In theatres worldwide from 20th August 2026,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

Vysakh directs the film and features the actor in the role of Aamir Ali, a notorious smuggling kingpin who inherits a multi-million-dollar criminal enterprise and is drawn into a dark path of vengeance, power, and legacy.

It also features Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty, Indrans, and Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is making his debut in the Malayalam film industry with the project.

Sukumaran will also feature in I, Nobody, which is set to release in theatres July 9.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)