Chennai: The makers of director Nissam Basheer’s eagerly awaited Malayalam film I, Nobody, featuring actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, have now released a release teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Prithviraj, who shared the link to the release teaser on his social media timelines, wrote, “Nobody is ready for what is coming!! Release Teaser is Out Now. Book Your Tickets Now! In cinemas worldwide, July 9th! #INobody #ANobodyLikeYou #EveryNobody @inobodythemovie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

The teaser that was released begins with a voice over that explains the food chain to a person called Rajeevan. “Have you learnt about the food chain in school? You might have forgotten it. Let me explain it in a simple fashion for you. The grasshopper, which eats grass, gets eaten by the frog, which in turn gets eaten by the snake, which in turn is eaten by the eagle. They say when the eagle dies, it returns to the grass. Our society too is almost like this food chain. However, there is a small difference. To survive in this society, that grasshopper must not only eat grass, it must also eat the frog. Only you will have to decide whose heads you must consume.”

Even as this voice-over is played, we are shown a series of action sequences from the film. The teaser finally ends with cops knocking on the door of Prithviraj Sukumaran and asking him why he was not picking up his calls.

The film has already been cleared for release by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate.

The film, which is among the most eagerly awaited films of the year, is to hit screens on July 9 this year.

For the unaware, work on the film began with a formal pooja at Wellington Island in Ernakulam in Kerala in April last year.

The much-anticipated film, will, apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, also feature actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Hakim Shajahan in pivotal roles.

Directed by the acclaimed Nissam Basheer and penned by Sameer Abdul, the film has been jointly produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh Mehta, and C V Sarathi under the prestigious banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that ‘Nobody’ will seek to be a compelling cinematic experience, blending intensity, emotion, and power-packed performances.

The film has triggered immense interest as this is actor Prithviraj’s next film after his recent success ‘Empuraan’, featuring Mohanlal in the lead.

The film is also being keenly watched as it will have music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, best known for his intense compositions in the superhit film ‘Animal’.

Sources also inform that apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature a number of gifted actors in important roles such as Ashokan, Madhupal, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi and Vinay Fort.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman. Costumes for the film have been designed by Dhanya Balakrishnan, and makeup is by Ronnex Xavier.

Harris Desom has served as the Executive Producer of this film, which has production designs by Gokul Das. Rinny Divakar has taken charge as the production controller of this film.