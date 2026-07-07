Mumbai: Hindi film actress Esha Gupta has once again grabbed attention with her latest fashion statement. Known for her bold style and impeccable fitness, the actress set social media buzzing after sharing a series of new photos on her official Instagram account.

In the pictures, Esha is seen wearing a sheer lavender-pink lace gown with intricate floral embroidery and net detailing. While the gown has a covered lower half, its transparent corset-style bodice adds a bold touch to the vintage-inspired ensemble. The body-hugging outfit features a boat neckline that highlights her collarbones and complements her silhouette.

Posing effortlessly, Esha showcases the elegant gown from different angles. In one image, she stands sideways beside a pillar, accentuating her sharp jawline, while another captures her near a window with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background, adding to the classic aesthetic.

Keeping accessories to a minimum, Esha opted for matching flower-shaped earrings, allowing the outfit to remain the focal point. She paired the look with neatly styled short hair, set back with hairspray, and subtle makeup featuring kohl-lined eyes and dark brown lipstick, enhancing the vintage appeal without overpowering it.

Her latest look received appreciation from celebrities, including Sanjeeda Sheikh and Shalini Passi, while fans flooded the comment section with praise. One user wrote, “You don’t need elaborate jewellery to look truly beautiful,” while another commented, “You’ve made so many hearts skip a beat with your bold look.”

This is not the first time Esha Gupta has made headlines for her daring fashion choices. The actress has previously gone viral for several bold photo shoots, including a semi-nude shoot, while her Instagram profile also features a number of striking looks, including open jackets and other statement outfits.