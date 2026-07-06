Mumbai: Hours after Satluj was removed from ZEE5 in India, Diljit Dosanjh broke his silence with a cryptic Instagram post that appeared to reference both the film and the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Sharing a clip from the film, Diljit wrote, “#ichallengethedark ness Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji #Panjab95 SATLUJ naal v oh hee hoyea jo Khalra Saab naal hoyeac,” which translates to, “The same thing that happened to Satluj also happened to Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The post came shortly after ZEE5 announced that Satluj, which premiered on the platform July 3, would be unavailable in India until further notice. In an official statement, the streamer thanked audiences for their overwhelming support and reaffirmed its belief in the film’s creative vision. It also expressed its commitment to exploring every appropriate legal avenue to restore the film for Indian viewers at the earliest opportunity.

Satluj is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a Punjab-based human rights activist who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the militancy years in the state. The film also stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in key roles.