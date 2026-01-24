Bhubaneswar: The private bus owners’ association Friday announced its decision to withdraw the plan to launch a statewide strike from January 24.

The strike plan was withdrawn after the association leaders held discussions with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena and senior officials of the state government during the day.

“It has been decided to withdraw the plan to go on strike across the state from tomorrow (January 24) following detailed talks with the Chief Minister, Transport Minister and senior officials,” the association’s secretary Debendra Sahu said.

The association had earlier announced that it would launch the statewide strike from January 24 to protest the state government’s Mukhyamantri Bus Service (MBS), which operates buses between blocks and district headquarters.