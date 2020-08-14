Bhubaneswar: The state Health and Family Welfare department Friday issued standardised rates for reimbursement of different consumables cost at COVID Hospitals and COVID Care Centres for different category of services availed from the private players.

In what can be described as a major relief to COVID patients, the state government has approved reimbursement of Rs 13,000 per patient per day as consolidated consumable cost in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with ventilator facilities, while approving Rs 12,000 for treatment in ICU without ventilators.

A notification issued by the department said that Rs 1,750 would be given as consolidated consumable cost per COVID patient per day in general wards of in COVID Hospitals.

While the private hospitals so far received anything between Rs 1,200 and Rs 3,000 per day per bed in general ward, they would now be entitled to consumable costs between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per bed in ICU as per an MoU inked between the state and the parties.

In COVID Care Centres, the reimbursements for each bed and consumables for each patient have been approved at Rs 1,000.

The government, in the breakup of the consumables, said that payments were approved worth Rs 7,000 per COVID patient per day as medicines in ICUs and Rs 3,000 as medicines in general wards. The government has also approved payment of Rs 200 per day for masks in ICU and Rs 1,500 per day for PPE kits for a single day.

In addition, the government has allowed inspection of COVID centres.. The notification said, “The government has approved developing supervising teams comprising technical experts having no conflict of interest and willing to inspect and asses the quality of medical care and management of COVID-19 hospital by wearing appropriate PPEs.”