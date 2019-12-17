Puri: After demolishing Mangu and Sanachhata mutts, the district administration Tuesday razed a private lodge within 75-metre radius of Srimandir here.

The three-storey building was pulled down in the presence of eight platoons of armed police personnel, five executive magistrates and Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu, sources said. The administration engaged at least four bulldozers to demolish the building at Baselisahi revenue village (mauza).

“The owner of the lodge had earlier sold the land to the district administration. We demolished the three-storey building to acquire the land. Steps were taken to ensure safety for the commuters during the eviction drive,” said the Sub-Collector.

Meanwhile, the administration started removing debris from Mangu and Sanachhata mutts. It is learnt that the administration will lay tiles on the acquired land at Mangu mutt.

District administration sources said altogether 178 private plots are coming within the proposed security zone around Srimandir. The administration has so far purchased 85 per cent private plots under the security zone.

“Steps are being taken to purchase the remaining private plots under the security zone. There are some legal issues with regard to some private plots. But, we hope that the issues will be resolved soon,” said an official.

The Sub-Collector, meanwhile, claimed that people have started vacating their houses at the security zone after selling the plots to the administration. “We will demolish the houses and acquire the plots in phases,” he added.