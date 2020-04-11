Bhubaneswar: Days after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik advised private schools of the state to consider reducing or deferring school fees amid the ongoing lockdown, some of the city-based private schools responded positively.

According to a source, the school management committee of BJEM has decided to keep the proposed hike of school fees in abeyance till June 30.

That said, from July onwards till the end of current session 2020- 21, the hiked rates of school fees shall be brought to force as has been decided and intimated earlier, the school management said. During April-June, no fine for late payment shall be charged by the school, the management added.

Meanwhile, St Xavier School also reduced tuition fees by 50 per cent for April and May.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had advised private schools to consider reducing school fees between April and June. The parent’s association was also protesting and demanding reduction of fees till June and had sat on a protest recently at their own residences over the issue.