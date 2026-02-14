Cuttack: The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has issued a notice to Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde following a written complaint by BJD MP Debashish Samantaray over his alleged exclusion from the Netaji Jayanti programme held in the city January 23.

Officials said the notice was issued by the Director of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat after taking cognisance of Samantaray’s complaint, which alleged that he was not invited to the event.

The programme was attended by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan as the chief guest.

The MP claimed that while an email invitation was sent, it was received at 8:30 p.m. on the eve of the programme, which was scheduled for the following morning. He further alleged that his name was neither included on the plaque nor mentioned in the formal invitation card.

Samantaray alleged that the collector’s decision to exclude him amounted to an insult to the Rajya Sabha. He had sought the issuance of a privilege notice against the collector, officials said.

The complaint was also supported by other BJD MPs, according to sources.