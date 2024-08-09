Los Angeles: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to begin shooting for the second season of her series Citadel soon.

The actor, 42, shared a story on Instagram which features the actor sitting at the backseat of the car flaunting her new lenses.

In the video, the actor can be heard saying, “New eye colour for Citadel, what do you think?” She captioned it, “@Citadelonprime prep! Here we go…!”

The action series Citadel released last year with Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead roles alongside Stanley Tucci and Ashleigh Cummings.

The series was renewed last year with Joe Russo set to direct all the episodes.

The Indian version of Citadel features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles and it is titled “Citadel: Honey Bunny”.

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series November 7 on Prime Video.

Priyanka recently wrapped shooting for her Hollywood film The Bluff also hails from Russo Brothers’ banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. It is directed by Frank E Flowers, who has co-written it with Joe Ballarini.