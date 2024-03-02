Los Angeles: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to star in The Bluff, an upcoming film from Russo Brothers’ banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

According to Deadline, the movie is being directed by Frank E Flowers, who has co-written it with Joe Ballarini.

Set in the 19th century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate, essayed by Chopra Jonas, who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

Karl Urban, known for the Prime Video series “The Boys”, is in talks to star in the project.

Chopra Jonas also serves as a producer on the film alongside AGBO’s Anthony and Joe Russo — executive producers of her Prime Video show Citadel — Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco, and Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana of Cinestar Pictures.

The Bluff is expected to start production in Australia this spring and will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The film marks the second collaboration among Amazon MGM Studios, AGBO and Chopra Jonas after the global espionage franchise Citadel.

Chopra Jonas is set to return for Citadel season two, which will be directed by Joe Russo.