Mumbai: Amid separation rumours from her American pop-singer husband Nick Jonas, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s latest comment about ‘expecting’ has left her fans stunned.

During a roast session from ‘The Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ which premiered on Netflix November 23, Priyanka spoke about the “perks of being a Jonas” and also about having children with Nick.

During her roast, the 39-year-old actress said that they are the only couple who do not have any children. Nick’s brothers Kevin Jonas has two daughters, and Joe Jonas also shares a daughter with his wife Sophie Turner.

The actress said: “We’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The next statement stunned everyone including Nick.

Priyanka said: “Which is why I’m excited to make this announcement. Nick and I are expecting…”

She then hilariously added: “To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!”

“Your face was really funny when I said that,” Priyanka said to Nick, who replied: “Yeah I was a bit concerned.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in Rajasthan in 2018.