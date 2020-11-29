Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has started working on her upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You. Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram stories, of a chair that has “Text for you” written on it. The actress captioned the image: “It begins #textforyou.”

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film “SMS Fur Dich”, based on Sofie Cramer’s novel.

According to the storyline, Priyanka’s character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance’s old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak.

Celine Dion’s music in the film aims at connecting the two and give them the courage to take a second shot at love.

Priyanka’s co-star in the film is Sam Heughan, who is best known for his role as an actor and producer in the hit series “Outlander”. He was recently seen in the Vin Diesel-starrer comicbook flick “Bloodshot” and in the action comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me”, co-starring Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux and Gillian Anderson.