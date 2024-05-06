New Delhi: Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah Monday wrote a heartfelt post for his wife Sanjana Ganesan on her birthday.

Bumrah, who is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024, came up with a loving caption as he shared wishes for his “favourite person”.

“happy birthday to my person, the one who completes me and with her by my side the world is a wonderful place. Angad and I wish you have the best birthday, with lots of love and cuddles from us,” Bumrah shared on his Instagram handle.

Sanjana replied with a red heart emoji in the post that garnered over 28k likes.

The couple got married March 15, 2021 in Goa.