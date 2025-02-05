Mumbai: The wedding celebrations for Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, have officially begun with a divine start.

The Chopra family kicked off the festivities with a traditional Ganesh Puja, marking an auspicious beginning. Priyanka’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, shared a glimpse of the ritual on social media, posting a video and several photos of the sacred ceremony.

The heartfelt post expressed her blessings for the couple, writing, “May Mata Rani bless the couple @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya with happiness, love, and prosperity.” She also expressed gratitude, saying, “Blessed to have family and friends around for this auspicious start.”

In the images, Madhu Chopra, dressed in a pink suit, is seen posing with her family members. One of the images shows Priyanka talking to her mother. The desi girl looked lovely in an orange-colored traditional outfit that she styled with statement jewelry.

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya got engaged in August 2024, and now they are gearing up to get married. Neelam and Siddharth, who met on a dating app in which Priyanka had invested, were frequently seen together at various events. The duo often shares heartfelt posts for each other on social media throughout their dating journey.

Earlier, Madhu Chopra shared a special glimpse from her son Siddharth’s mehndi ceremony, which featured Priyanka and her daughter, Malti. The actress reshared the picture on her Instagram stories, originally posted by her mother. The photo captured a group of women, including Priyanka and Malti, all dressed in beautiful traditional attire and standing indoors, seemingly during the mehendi ceremony. The post was captioned, “Behna’s and bhabhi taking Sajan ki Mehendi.”

On February 4, Priyanka also gave her followers a sneak peek into the festivities at the “shaadi ka ghar,” ahead of her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding.