New Delhi: Poster featuring Priyanka Chopra’s character from the iconic Keanu Reeves series – The Matrix Resurrections- has been going viral on social media. The global icon took to her social media handles to share the first poster.

“And she’s here,” Priyanka captioned her Matrix first look – details of the role she’s been cast in have not been revealed.

The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves, of course, as Neo. Carrie-Ann Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith return as Trinity and Niobe. Laurence Fishburne’s role as Morpheus has been taken over by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections will release in December.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has dropped both surnames – Chopra and Jonas from her name in Twitter and Instagram bio. Fans cannot keep calm and have been posting comments after she dropped Nick Jonas’ surname from her bio.

Her comment section has been filled with questions like “Are you fine,” “Why changed your name” and “Jonas jiju kaha hai.”

Meantime, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu dismissed rumours that Priyanka and Nick Jonas are breaking up, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.”

There certainly seems to be no indication of trouble in Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram posts. The couple hosted a Diwali party recently and held a Lakshmi puja at home.