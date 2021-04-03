New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has to cancel her public meetings in Kerala after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for Covid-19, Saturday greeted the people of the state on the eve of Easter and said that she is going to miss being in her brother Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency of Wayanad.

In a video message, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Wishing all my sisters and brothers in Kerala a very very Happy Easter filled with joy and togetherness. I am really going to miss being in Wayanad with Rahul and all of you on Easter Sunday. Sending you my warmest wishes and a heartfelt apology for not being able to make it.”

She also wished all the very best to Congress candidates as the campaigning comes to a close on Sunday. “Crossed fingers, may you be given the honour of serving the people of this great state once again. PK Jayalakshmi, IC Balakrishnan, Advocate T Siddique, CP Cheriya Muhammed, PK Basheer, AP Anil Kumar and VV Prakash,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi postponed her election campaigning in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pudicherry after Robert Vadra tested positive for Covid-19. She has isolated herself on the advice of doctors at her home. However, she has tested negative for Covid-19.

Polling in Kerala is scheduled April 6.