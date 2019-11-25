Bangalore: India’s performance against top sides like Australia and Argentina in the upcoming Pro League will help the team assess their preparation ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, according to captain Manpreet Singh.

The Indian team are scheduled to compete at the five-month long FIH Pro League starting January 18, featuring eight other top sides of the world.

“Finishing top two in the (Olympic) Pool is the first goal for the team. We play Australia and Argentina in the Pro League next year. How we do against these top teams will determine the level we are at ahead of the Olympics and what we need to improve in the lead up,” Manpreet said Monday.

The Indian men’s team, who beat Russia to qualify for the Olympics, have been clubbed alongside, World No.1 side Australia, defending champions Argentina, hosts Japan, Spain and New Zealand in Pool A of the quadrennial mega event.

“At the Olympics, there’s no easy draw. It may seem that as the third highest ranked team behind Australia and Argentina in our pool, we are grouped in an easier pool compared to Pool B which has Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany apart from Great Britain, Canada and South Africa,” Manpreet stated.

“But at the Olympics, rankings hardly ever matter. No team can be taken lightly and we need to be our best in every match of in the pool stage which will determine who we play in the quarterfinals. We all still remember what happened against Canada (2-2 draw) in Rio,” added the Indian skipper.

On the other hand, the Indian women’s team are in a tough Pool B where they play World Champions the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland and South Africa.

But skipper Rani Rampal is confident of her team’s chances of reaching the semifinals.

“There is no doubt we have to produce our best in each and every game in the pool stage to make the quarterfinals. The players are very confident that this time we can make it to the top four and from there on it can be anybody’s game,” said Rampal.

