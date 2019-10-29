Sambalpur: Responding to a report in these columns, state Road Development Department Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena has ordered a probe into misappropriation of Rs 1 crore in Kansara-Jamankira road construction work.

Orissa POST published a report titled ‘Rs 1 cr worth graft in PMGSY project alleged’ in its October 26 edition focusing on the road irregularities. Taking cognizance of the report, Jena instructed the chief engineer of the department to form a five-member team to investigate and report the issue to him.

He directed the chief engineer to report reasons for abandoning the projects, percentage of substantial works done, poor monitoring and misappropriation of funds.

The contractor, in an effort to hide his fault, has started renovating the road. He is supposed to have sent materials for the reconstruction of the road.

But the locals have been opposing the reconstruction of the road and demanded serious action against the corrupt officers and contractor.

Notably, on the basis of allegations from locals, a Central audit team visited Sambalpur district and pointed out several discrepancies in implementation of the Kansara-Jamankira road project under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Sambalpur district.

The project was undertaken by the Rural Development Department and a tender (tender No. OR-08) of the road was awarded to a contractor named Tulasi Constructions.

The project cost was estimated to be Rs 5.73 crore for the construction of 14-km road. But the contractor has completed only 8-km road and the remaining 6-km road is yet to be completed.

Locals alleged that the RD department had withdrawn the total cost of construction of 14-km road in May, 2019 after producing fake bills projecting completion of project work.

Locals alleged that irregularities to the tune of Rs 1 crore were committed in this project work.

According to locals, the road construction would be undertaken by putting two layers of gravels followed by a layer of black topping. However, quality of the construction work has been compromised to mint money, added the locals.

PNN