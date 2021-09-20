Mumbai: Producer Ajay Kapoor has acquired the rights to remake the 2018 Tamil blockbuster 96 starring Vijay Sethupati and Trisha.

The announcement for the cast and director of the romantic drama is expected soon.

Kapoor said, “96 was a heartwarming, light-hearted romantic tale that received humongous love from the audience. The story breaks the barriers beyond the bounds of language and region, which prompted me to remake the film in Hindi for the national audience.

He added: “I am actively working on developing the right script for the narrative along with the director and right kind of star cast. Once we finalize everything, I would soon like to make the official announcement of the cast and crew.”

96 revolves around two high school sweethearts from the batch of 1996 who meet at a reunion, 22 years after they parted.