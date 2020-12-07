Balasore: Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo, Director of the Cluster Innovation Centre and Professor of Botany, University of Delhi was appointed Vice Chancellor of Fakir Mohan University Monday.

In his address to both teaching and non teaching staff and research scholars of Fakir Mohan University, Sahoo urged them to collaborate and work together for the progress of the University.

He urged everybody to work together to make Fakir Mohan University a leading University not only in Odisha but also in the entire nation. He highlighted about the immediate priority as well as the short-term and long-term vision of University. He said he is confident the University can reach a new height.

Sahoo was the First Indian student to visit Antarctica in 1987 during the 7tn Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica where he hoisted the Indian Flag and with other members laid the foundation for the India’s permanent station “Maitri” in Antarctica which was a landmark in the history of Indian Antarctic Science. By the time he was 27, he travelled all the seven continents and five oceans in a record time of just 18 months. Subsequently, he made two trips to Arctic.

PNN