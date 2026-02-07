New Delhi: Former India cricketer and Head of Cricket at BCCI Centre of Excellence,reserved special praise for the support staff behind the U19 men’s team’s World Cup triumph.

India clinched the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, defeating England by a massive 100-run margin in the final at the Harare Sports Club in Harare Friday, claiming a record-extending sixth U19 World Cup crown.

“Proud of what we achieved together. Your professionalism, attention to detail and genuine care for the boys made all the difference. This World Cup will always remind us of what true teamwork means. Thank you for everything you put in, day after day,” Laxman shared on X.

The title win consolidated India’s position as the most successful nation in the history of the tournament and completed a rare double, with India currently holding both the ICC Under-19 Men’s and Women’s World Cup titles.

“Watching this Under 19 team grow and finish as World Champions has been special. Your discipline, courage and belief under pressure were outstanding. You all played with heart, skill and character. Proud of each one of you. Congratulations Champion,” he wrote in another X post.

Earlier, the BCCI expressed its appreciation for Head Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and his support staff for guiding the team with clarity and purpose and a special acknowledgement to Laxman, whose vision and roadmap for India’s age-group ecosystem have played a vital role in ensuring continuity, consistency, and a seamless pathway from junior to elite cricket.

It said, “The BCCI Centre of Excellence also played a critical role by providing ideal preparation for a marquee tournament.”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was unquestionably the star of India’s innings, producing a sensational 175, the highest individual score ever in an Under-19 World Cup final.