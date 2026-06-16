Bhubaneswar: Senior Deputy Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Bharti reviewed the progress of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state during a high-level meeting held at the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Bhubaneswar Tuesday. According to officials, Odisha had a total of 3.33 crore voters before the commencement of the SIR exercise. Of these, 3.16 crore voters (94.6%) have been successfully mapped, while only 5.34% remain unmapped.

As of June 16, 99.20% of enumeration forms have been distributed, and 46.44% of voter records have already been digitised. Sundargarh district has emerged as the best-performing district in the state in both form distribution and digitisation. During the review, Bharti held separate discussions with District Collectors and District Election Officers from nine districts. The deliberations focused on the number of forms distributed, digitisation progress, and challenges causing delays in the process. Additional CEO Sushant Kumar Mishra presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the progress of the SIR exercise across the state. Expressing satisfaction with the overall progress, the Senior Deputy Election Commission er directed officials to complete all remaining work ahead of schedule. He also stressed the need to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls.

To accelerate and streamline the revision process, the state has imposed a temporary restriction on the transfer and posting of officials engaged in SIR work across all constituencies. Additionally, 275 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) have been appointed to strengthen implementation. For the successful implementation of SIR-2026, the state has deployed 31 District Election Officers, 147 Electoral Registration Officers, and 994 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, along with adequate staff at field and state levels.